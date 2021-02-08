Jorge Benavides returns to Peruvian television this Saturday, February 13 by the signal of ATV after several weeks of absence. The comedian gave an interview for Sunday D-Day, where he confessed several experiences throughout his artistic career.

One of the anecdotes he remembered was when he met Magaly Medina for the first time on the program Let’s speak clearly in 1999. Back then, he was putting on a parody about her, which he called ‘Mascaly’.

Jorge Benavides revealed that the presenter of Magaly TV, the firm He approached him during behind the scenes to let him know what his criticism of the character was.

According to the comedian, Magaly Medina was dissatisfied with the characterization of his parody. “I think so (it bothered him). There is a video of when it was the first meeting with her, she gets scared when she sees me and then she tells me behind the camera: ‘I like your work, but I’m not that ugly,’ “said the comedian for Sunday.

Jorge Benavides talks about his beginnings on television

The comic actor recalled that his first appearance on television happened when he was just a child. He came to the set of Yola Polastry to be part of a children’s show, without thinking that his adventure on the small screen would begin from there. “My dream was to sing. I dreamed that, at some point, I was going to be part of the Yola Polastry”, He said.

