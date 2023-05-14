Strong revelation! Jorge Benavides He was in the red chair of “The Value of Vegetables”, a parody of the program that Latina had years ago. On the night of May 13, the well-known comedian underwent an intense series of questions about Dayanita’s departure from “JB en ATV.” In the midst of the confessions, Alfredo Benavides, characterized as Beto Ortiz, asked him about a new signing that the program would have. Given this, he could not help but tell that he is in talks with Manolo Rojascurrent participant of “El reventonazo de la Chola”.

This news caused astonishment among all those present, since it was already rumored that the comedian would have his sights on a comedian from the television house with which they compete every Saturday. However, he clarified that this is because Manolo has publicly expressed that he no longer feels comfortable performing imitations of Ernesto Pimentel on television.

