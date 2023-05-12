After Dayanita’s sudden departure from “JB en ATV”, much has been rumored about what her current relationship with Jorge Benavides would be, since it slipped that they were enemies. For this reason, the leader of the ATV program will speak in the well-remembered segment “The value of vegetables” that is back on the screens from this Saturday, May 13. In an excerpt from this sketch that Magaly Medina shared, the comedian mentions that Dayanita felt overwhelmed by fame.

“If you don’t have a person who knows how to advise you, what happened to her happens. She got dizzy and changed a lot,” said Jorge Benavides in the ‘red chair’.

