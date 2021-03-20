Jorge Benavides continues with the mission of continuing to surprise and steal smiles from his followers with his witty castings of well-known characters in JB on ATV. This time, the comedian announced that it is the turn of the Avengers.

Through his Facebook account, the comedian said that this Saturday, March 20, he will present the imitators of the famous ‘Avengers’. He also invited his followers to see the entire sequence, as there is a surprise.

“Go preparing your court and your chelas that tonight we have an appointment with the casting of the Avengers. The end of this sketch is really unexpected. Do not miss it. We hope for you, ”Jorge Benavides wrote on his social network, a message that accompanied with a photo where all of the cast of JB is seen on ATV characterized as the Black Widow, Hulk, Captain Marvel, the Black Panther, the Spider-Man and plus.

“We are waiting for you so that every Saturday is our Saturday of quiet in your house, killing us with laughter”, “It is Saturday and time to relax … Always following you where JB goes”, “Also play Justice League now that it is the fashion movie ”, were some of the messages that the followers of the program wrote.

It is worth mentioning that, last Saturday, JB at ATV presented the casting of Star Wars. Joao Castillo played Chewbacca, Dayanita became the teacher Yoda, Carlos Vílchez played Darth Maul, Walter Ramírez ‘Cachito’ was the princess Leia, Gabriela Serpa played Han Solo, Carolain Cawen was Citripio and Fátima Segobia, R2-D2.

