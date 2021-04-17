In a sneak peek of JB on ATV, Jorge Benavides announced the sketch of the incidents during the electoral elections on Sunday, April 11.

Through his social networks, the comic actor shared the progress of his program, where he showed the parody of the lady who gave 100 soles to another person to be a board member.

He also characterized other events such as the young man who fainted in front of the voting tables, one of the most viralized events in the 2021 elections.

Jorge Benavides belongs to the ATV family since January, after his sudden departure from Latin.

Jorge Benavides was surprised by his birthday

The cast of JB on ATV surprised comedian Jorge Benavides for his birthday. Members of the program organized an intimate sharing during the recordings of the humorous space.

“I did not think of celebrating my birthday, the truth has surprised me because I did not think that they would receive me like this. I actually thought about going into where we always have breakfast together, but no. Thank you very much for this surprise that I was not expecting, I am really very grateful “, were the words of JB.

On Instagram, he shared the video of the moment along with a short message. “They made me a matinee when I was 55 years old. Thank you very much for all your greetings, it is incredible to read your wishes, “he wrote.

Jorge Benavides, latest news:

