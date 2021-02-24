At 54 years old, Jorge Benavides has spent more than half of his life making that audience laugh, which he has managed to win over at the expense of his almost 200 characters, who continue to bring forth smiles, even in the midst of a global health crisis. The professional impersonator began his career from childhood, when he impressed the popular ‘Girl from TV’ Yola Polastri, are his talent for singing and for parodying remembered radio announcers.

Later, a twentysomething JB enchanted the presenter Augusto Ferrando and the audience of Trampolín a la fame, went through Risas y salsa and then ventured to launch his own comedy program entitled JB Noticias. The humor special and JB’s wasap They came later and now JB has just premiered on ATV, after several years of broadcasting its space through the screens of Latin.

Is a comedian always in a good mood?

Yes, but well, like every human being, there are always moments of sadness, concern and especially in these times of pandemic that from one moment to another you find out that a relative is sick or that the mother of a close friend is also sick, then that worries.

These are the moments when you can’t be in a good mood, but on the contrary, worried, outraged by the lack of oxygen, of beds, it’s really terrible.

You usually keep in touch with your fans through social networks …

Oh quite, quite, quite … I receive quite a few messages, especially from the public who are grateful for the opportunity that is given to them through the program to de-stress for the situation we are going through.

Many people tell me ‘thank you for the laughs in these moments of pandemic, we die of laughter as a family’, I think that is important, that they spend it as a family with the program. Our program has been self-regulating more and more and today we can project a family program, which can be seen by children and the whole family.

The warmth of the public is different in person …

What has happened with the networks is that they have brought us closer to our audience. Years ago, in the programs in which I participated, there was no such contact through the networks, it did not exist, so you did not even imagine what people felt, you only guided by the tuning, you knew that people liked it but not you knew what they thought.

Now yes, now people tell you what they think, what they don’t like, what they like, what they want to see and that is an advantage for us.

They also tag you and share those family moments with you …

Of course, sometimes I say ‘I don’t know what to do this Saturday, help me with your ideas’ and the networks explode, thousands of comments come out. Imagine 6 thousand ideas to do in the program, many coincide but many also sometimes give me ideas, some I take them and reproduce them in the program, it works a lot.

You have made more than 100 characters in your entire career. How do you intuit that a character is going to work?

I can’t really guess which character I’m doing is going to work, that’s impossible, that comes little by little with the public’s reaction. In any case, what I do is look for characters that are within the conjuncture, that helps me a lot because people identify with the present, reality and enjoy the character. Over time I realize if that character has liked or not, for the most part, the things I have done were liked and especially some who have known phrases, like Kenji who says ‘neither, either’, that phrase hit a lot,

It is difficult to intuit, for example what I did with Andrea’s’ Ambrea ‘, in this last program, I did not want to do it because I was still not very sure of the character but in the end I made the decision to do it and the reaction of the public has been’ I showed ‘because they liked it, they want me to keep doing it, it’s a bit difficult to guess what they are going to like.

You got it right with ‘Richi Swing’, ‘Ambrea’, ‘Mascaly’ and other characters. Has it been a long time since you didn’t parody Magaly Medina?

Yes, several years have passed, the public through the networks asked me and asked me why I did not do ‘Mascaly’ and now that I am on ATV I have the opportunity to do it and people are happy even though it is a character old, they have taken it very well and Magaly too.

There is a fine line between parody and mockery. How do you handle this difference?

Actually, an imitation is a mockery, because since we are children we imitate, like the cartoon that is also a mockery of the person in the drawing. But it is true, there is a fine line of not transgressing, that this mockery does not offend, that is what you have to know how to handle

For example, there are many people who think that Kenji (Fujimori) is going to be upset by how I imitate him, but the same Kenji who has been in the program, who follows me on my networks, sends me photos watching the program and makes me feel that he does like what I’m doing, I haven’t had anyone call me to tell me not to do it like that or that he’s uncomfortable, everyone is having fun. I self-regulate a lot, many things occur to me but at the same time I self-regulate so that I do not go from that line of mockery to offense.

You have been on television for several years. What is the key to staying current?

Believe it or not, I also have my fears and in fact, changing the channel for me has been quite risky, because it is not easy to go to a new channel, it is practically starting from scratch. It is not that I went to ATV sure that all the public that saw me in Latina will now see me on ATV, that was not possible.

I started to build from scratch and I never imagined the tune we were going to have, it is as if the public that followed me in Latina left in stain and now they see us on ATV, it is incredible, it is not that I want to be ‘humble’ or anything, but I was very surprised.

After the premiere, because of course, the premiere is a novelty, there was the Sagasti sketch, I was going to do ‘Mascaly’ again and all those ingredients added to my thinking that last week’s rating was for that, but already this week that keep accompanying us surprises me even more. I think it is the answer to the work of so many years, I think that people have become attached not only to me, but to the entire cast, I think I have known how to choose the cast that we have today, there are new people. Dayana, for example, is a very beloved character, Gabriela Serpa too, Joao and good to ‘Cachito’, Danny, Martín and not to mention Carlos Vílchez.

The team we have formed is very harmonious, we get along super well, we die of laughter in the recordings and I think that is what is projected on the screens

What must an artist have for Jorge Benavides to add him to his cast?

It is a question of who I see it and feel that it could fit within the characters that I place when writing a libretto. What I do is place each of the people in my cast to play a policeman, a nurse, and then I place the people I have in my cast.

In the case of Dayana, I saw her at a Danny Rosales show, he invited me to watch and I sat down, Dayana came out on stage and the general public began to die laughing, they almost fell to the floor laughing with him. Dayana’s show and it caught my attention because it had an angel, many details.

Have you already buried the dream of being a singer?

No, to this day I continue to sing, because I am the one who sings the theme of the program, I have always sung the songs of the paisana, of JB Noticias, I always infiltrate there and start singing, I love it and of course already I don’t have a chance to become a professional singer, but I would have loved it.

My daughter Yahaira, who is the oldest, she did study music and is dedicated to singing. I suppose that I see reflected in it what I could not do, I would have liked to be a Julio Sabala, an impersonator of singers, but it is not my business.

What is the most rewarding thing about your career as an artist?

The acceptance of the public, definitely, is the response to your work, meeting the public that thanks you, that congratulates you, I think that is the most rewarding thing in my career, the good reception of the public. To keep working, to keep looking for what character to do, what new thing to do, the public’s response to ‘Ambrea’ tells me that people already wanted new things.

What is the most difficult thing about being an artist?

The most difficult thing for me is to avoid that they want to attend you in commercial places or banks, it is a bit uncomfortable sometimes that you are in a queue and they pull you out of the queue to attend you in a separate office. That makes me ashamed because the people in the queue get uncomfortable and upset at times, but it’s part of my job, they like the program and want to serve me, but it gives me roche.

