Jorge Benavides He was the first guest of “El valor de la verdura”, a sequence of “JB en ATV”, in which he sought to answer Dayanita for having left him in a bad light with statements he gave during his visit to the set of “El reventonazo”. There he maintained that in the five years that he worked alongside Jorge, only two of them were under the modality of a formal contract.

In this sense, Alfredo Benavides’s brother contradicted this version on Saturday, May 13, and assured that both she and all the members of her cast do have a contract. “When I found out about this, he contacted my lawyer and he told me that the contract is there, what’s more, they all had a contract. The payment was always punctual and not only that, but also the advances, something that not everyone has had. The lady had that privilege, that’s why I said, at the time of her, that she is ungrateful. Even though she was helped, she spoke ill of us,” the comedian explained.

