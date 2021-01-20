After his departure from Latina with JB’s El Wasap, Jorge Benavides It generated a lot of expectation when it was not known if it would continue on television.

At the beginning of January, the renowned comic actor pointed out that “very soon” they will see him again and without giving more details.

“Very soon I will land at my new destination. Pay attention. I’m just waiting for the authorization of the control tower to meet us again, “wrote the comedian in his networks.

From that moment on, several of his followers speculated about his joining ATV.

Finally, Jorge Benavides confirmed that it will be on the screens of said television house.

“At last, the mystery is over. Very, very soon I return to the screens by @ atv.pe. Thank you, the love you always have ”, was the brief message that Benavides shared from his official Facebook account.

In an interview with ATV +, Jorge Benavides confirmed that he will work with Carlos Vílchez and his entire cast of JB’s El Wasap.

“I was able to convince Carlos Vílchez, he was a little doubtful, a little difficult, but we already fixed it,” he mentioned.

It is worth mentioning that it was Magaly Medina who anticipated the return of Jorge Benavides to the channel where she works.

“We spoke on the phone, I already welcomed him, he just needs to sign his contract,” said the host to El Popular.

Why did Jorge Benavides leave Latina?

Through a statement, Latina explained that Jorge Benavides decided not to renew the contract with the television company.

“Latina Televisión informs its viewers and clients that mr. Jorge Benavides has made the decision not to renew the contract for the year 2021 with our television house”They communicated.

“That is why Latina wishes the best wishes to the comic actor and his entire work team after spending many years on the air under his signal,” they added.

