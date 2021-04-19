The most seen! Jorge Benavides shared his happiness with all his followers for the resounding success that JB has achieved on ATV.

The comedian celebrated that his program is the leader in tune every Saturday and thanked viewers for the support and preference they have given him. The entertainment space has ranked among the most viewed with 11.1 and has left important productions like El reventonazo de la Chola in the queue.

For this reason, Benavides shared on his social networks the image that was published by his television house, where he shows the reach that the program had this last weekend.

Publication of Jorge Benavides Photo: Instagram

Jorge Benavides jokes about replacing Dayanita with La Uchulú

During the casting sketch of María la del barrio on the JB en ATV program, Jorge Benavides starred in a funny moment by threatening Dayanita with replacing her with La Uchulú.

“If you are upset, you leave. I don’t need you, little girl, behind you is a colon. La Uchulú is calling me “ Jorge Benavides commented, amid the laughter of those present on the television set. “Who wants La Uchulú to come?” The television producer continued jokingly.

“No, ma’am, I’m already in character. I’m already in character, ma’am!” Dayanita replied to the strict ‘Aunt Gloria’. “No one will be like me, ma’am,” she added quite seriously.

