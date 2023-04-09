Jorge Benavides He is going through difficult times due to the death of his mother this Saturday, April 8. The comedian actor and producer of “JB en ATV” announced the death of his mother through a heartfelt message on Instagram and received hundreds of messages from public figures and fans. Part of the cast of the comedy program attended the wake of Mrs. Cecilia Gastello to leave her condolences. Enrique Espejo, Walter Ramirez and Gabriela Serpa They gave statements for La República expressing the affection they felt for her.

“I had the honor of meeting Jorge Benavides’ mother. She was a very good, kind lady, and I feel depressed,” said the popular ‘Yuca’. “I got to know her, she was a great woman,” added Walter Ramírez.

