Jorge Benavides he considered the comedian Dayanita as a “daughter”; However, this brotherly and labor bond came to an end after the comedian’s departure from the famous program “JB on ATVs”. Now, weeks after this fact, the popular JB has broken his silence and has revealed that he is disappointed in the young woman for her behavior. The imitator’s statements were broadcast by the “Magaly TV, the firm” program. He knows all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Jorge Benavides will break his silence after controversy with Dayanita: “I will tell the whole truth”

Jorge Benavides breaks his silence about Dayanita

Magaly Medina decided to broadcast a part of the sketch “Esto es verdura” on his program, which will premiere on Saturday May 13 on the “JB en ATV” program. There Jorge Benavides could be seen sitting in the famous red chair and responding to Dayanita’s departure.

It should be noted that this is the first time that JB has spoken directly about the subject and at first he stated that Dayanita changed after obtaining fame and profit. “I, as an artistic father, saw her arrive, I am a very observant person. With this person (in reference to Dayanita) I could see how she was evolving. She pleased me, but also It was transforming and because the swaps began to arrive, more work, more money, more purchasing power.”he commented.

YOU CAN SEE: Danny Rosales disappointed in Dayanita: “Bad decisions sooner or later take their toll”

Jorge Benavides calls Dayanita “ungrateful”

In one of the questions, Jorge Benavides was asked directly if he considers that the comic actress is an “ungrateful” person. Given this, he responded with a “yes” and the answer was validated by the polygraph. According to the comedian, Dayanita did not take into account all the support he gave her from the beginning of her career.

“Yes, she is ungrateful. I took her out of the place where she was. Thanks to the program and to me, she got as far as she got. From being a totally unknown person, she became known, loved, admired by thousands and thousands of people,” she said.

#Jorge #Benavides #calls #quotungratefulquot #Dayanita #quotThanks #program