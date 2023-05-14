Jorge Benavides broke his silence. The producer of “JB en ATV” spoke about Dayanita and the latest statements made by the comic actress on different television programs and digital platforms. In an amusing sketch of “The value of vegetables”, parody of “The value of truth”, The actor answered all the questions and even denied it, but one of the things that stood out the most was when he stated that the comedian was a person ungrateful. “It was me who took her out of the place where she was, thanks to the program and me, she got to where she got. From being a total unknown person, she became popular and beloved, admired by thousands thanks to this program,” she said.

“When he decided to retire from the show, he didn’t even have the decency to approach me to at least say ‘thank you’. A person who does not thank you for what you have achieved with her is an ungrateful person,” added Jorge Benavides. He also noted that Dayanita was a “recontra liar” person, because on more than one occasion she had discovered falsehoods about programs of the who participated and did not ask for permission.