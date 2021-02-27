On February 26, Jorge Benavides turned to his Facebook and Instagram followers in order to request their help to put together a new parody, now of the famous Japanese anime Dragon Ball Z, a production that premiered its first episode in 1989 and continues to enjoy great popularity today.

“Everyone asks me to cast Dragon Ball Z, but the truth is I don’t know the characters very much,” confessed the Peruvian comedian.

In that sense, he added: “You who know everything, can you help me carry out this casting?”

The copycat asked for input on which anime characters should appear in this new sequence for JB on ATV.

“I need to know who are the seven most important characters,” he said and then asked which actor should characterize them?

The response in both profiles has been massive and among the more than 3,900 comments registered on Facebook, it can be seen that several request that they appear Goku, Vegeta, Krillin, Bulma, the Master Roshi, Freeza Y Piccolo.

And as for the actors, it was suggested that Carlos Vílchez perform the parody of the main character, the sayayin Goku.

Since its premiere on Saturday February 13, JB on ATV has led in the rating, in addition to successfully presenting new characters such as Ambrea, characterization inspired by the journalist Andrea Llosa, host of Never again, who reacted delighted to the parody.

26.2.2021 | Jorge Benavides’ post about Dragon Ball Z. Photo: Jorge Benavides / Facebook

