With great enthusiasm, Jorge Benavides announced that his daughter Yajaira Benavides just launched as a singer with the theme “Behind the counter”.

Through your official account Instagram, the comedian confessed that although at first it was difficult for him to accept that his eldest daughter chose to dedicate herself to music, he was always willing to support her. “I never imagined that I would decide to study Music. Like all parents, I wanted her to be an engineer, an architect or a doctor, but ultimately her decision was for music, so as a father I had no choice but to support her with her dreams, ”she explained.

Now, Jorge Benavides He is more than ever proud that his daughter’s effort and dedication is paying off. In that sense, he predicted a great future as a singer.

Jorge Benavides shares the first musical theme of his daughter Yajaira Benavides

“Yajaira already finished his career and premiered his first musical theme, composed and performed by her and I am as nervous as she must be,” he said. “Very proud, he presented the first song of my beloved daughter Yajaira. Good luck, my daughter, I wish you all the successes in the world. And to you my followers, I only ask you to share with me this great happiness. Thank you! I love you, daughter! ”He added on Instagram.

Along with his publication, the former leader of JB’s wasap shared a fragment of the single from Yajaira Benavides so that it can be heard by all his followers.

In just a few hours, the clip of Jorge Benavides in Instagram managed to exceed 2,000 views and accumulated dozens of congratulatory comments from users.

