Jorge Benavides He surprised the morning of this April 8 by announcing the death of his mother, to whom he dedicated an extensive letter through his official Instagram account. The leader of “JB en ATV” refers in his statement that her mother left for eternity on the night of April 7 after complications in her health. In addition, he recalled that it was she who helped him get into television after going to different castings. Users did not take long to react and sympathized with the actor.

Jorge Benavides moves his mother with a heartfelt farewell

The comedian shared with all his followers some anecdotes he had with his mother, and revealed how important it was in his life to get to television. “When I was a child, one of the songs I liked to sing the most was ‘A letter to heaven’ and today I understand that boy who stole a ball of thread to deliver his white kite with a letter to his mother who had lost it”, read in the first part of his publication.

Jorge Benavides reveals that his mother helped him get into television

Jorge Benavides indicated that his mother ceased to exist on April 7 after being affected by a “painful illness.” “In the night, my dear mother went to heaven after more than 10 years with a painful illness. She was my accomplice to get on television and she accompanied me despite my father’s refusal. It was the casting of Yola Polastri, I entered and my mother waited for me at the door for several hours, when I left we hugged and jumped with happiness because they had accepted me ”, added.

Finally, Benavides recognized that his mother was vital for him to achieve a large part of his goals. “Without her I would not be where I am. Thanks, mommy! Your unmistakable laugh will remain engraved in my heart. Thanks, mommy! Your last breath was with a smile and I know it was because you ran into Christian. May you rest in peace, my mother.”

Last year, in a special broadcast for Mother’s Day, Jorge Benavides also recalled how his mother took him to a casting to enter television.

