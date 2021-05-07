Jorge Benavides surprised his social media followers by announcing that he has prepared a sketch of the presidential debate between Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori. The leader of JB on ATV shared a photograph of the recordings and generated expectation in users.

The comedian showed his excitement by presenting the staging to all his viewers and promised a lot of fun and laughter.

“This debate has been better than the real one! Don’t miss the parody of the debate . The end is really unexpected, “wrote the television figure in his official account of Instagram.

In this publication it was possible to see the various characters that will make up the staging. Dayanita will play the candidate of Fuerza Popular, while Walter ‘Cachito’ Ramírez will play the representative of Peru Libre. The cast is completed by Carlos Vílchez and Jorge Benavides himself as the moderators.

Jorge Benavides presents a sketch of the presidential debate. Photo: Instagram

Fátima Segovia, a member of JB at ATV, reinforced the comedian’s comment and stated: “Until now I can’t stop laughing, I swear. Too good, my loves. Safety pin”.

Jorge Benavides celebrates JB’s ATV rating

JB on ATV It has presented high levels of audience during the last weeks and its leader decided to celebrate the achievement through his social networks. Jorge Benavides could not help but express his happiness for the success of the comic program and shared an image with the figure that reached the tune.

The comedian spread the publication that was initially made by ATV’s Instagram. In this story it was read: “The most viewed on Saturday! 11.1 (rating) ”.

Publication of Jorge Benavides Photo: Instagram

Jorge Benavides, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.