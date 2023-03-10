Throughout all his years of experience, the comic actor Jorge Benavides has managed to earn a space in the peruvian television characterizing characters according to the situation, be it political, sports, entertainment or any other area that is giving something to talk about at the moment. With him he has always had figures They have entertained generations. Such is the case of Alfredo Benavides, Walter ‘Cachito’ Ramírez, ‘Yuca’, Carlos Vilchez, among others. His peculiar style denotes complicity among the members of the cast, since many times in the middle of the program they have ‘taken the fuleras’, so among the funny brothers he was no exception.

On January 22, Jorge Benavides and his cast recreated the “Music sessions #53” by the singer Shakira, in collaboration with the Argentine producer bizarre. The members of the humorous program took advantage of the sketch to say hints and in some cases ‘launch’ some attacks on each other: one of the most entertaining was the one that the ‘Child Alfredito’ He talks about his famous brother.

JB asks his brother to visit his parents

“Good evening, comrades. My name is Alfredo Ricardo Benavides Gastello. Benavides on my dad’s side and Gastello on my mom’s side.” Given this, Jorge Benavides is heard saying the following: “You have to visit them.” The answer sparked laughter from everyone present. Next, the comedians took advantage of the sequence to say a few things to each other.

Alfredo ‘sings’ to JB

Throughout the sketch, Alfredo ironically referred to his relationship with the leader of the humorous space, the reasons that led him to enter the program and the salary he wanted to receive.

“I am his brother, nobody takes it from me. Clearly, I came for the ‘twine’ and he already told me how much he was going to earn and I told him ‘little brother, I want to win like you,’ ”said the comedian.

JB responds to his brother

For his part, the eldest of the Benavides did not remain silent. The mimic characterized Luis Miguel to respond to his brother and his words generated laughter, both in those present and in the public, since it is not the first time that Jorge expresses this type of comment against his relative during a parody.

“What did you want to say with that little song, stupid ***. Well, here is my answer to the chubby: “I’m fed up because he calls all day, clearly it’s not because he loves me, he only calls when he’s out of work… you already have me with…” he expressed.