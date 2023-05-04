Is a new love born? Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides visited the set of “Magaly TV, la firme” on May 3 and confirmed that there is chemistry between them. The model even assured that she would like to have a sentimental relationship with the actor, but she feels that he has not decided. Likewise, the host exposed a photo that would show how Jorge Benavides and his wife Karin Marengo have already accepted this new romance. The image shows the four of them sharing in a luxurious restaurant. “The family has already accepted me,” replied Claudia Serpa’s sister.

Despite the evidence, Alfredo Benavides joked and said that it was a production meeting for “JB en ATV”. “You are without a costume, you are in a restaurant with your brother, with his wife, who is the producer of the program, and the four of them are drinking a jug of sangria, eating,” said “Urraca”.

Gabriela Serpa sends a warning to Alfredo Benavides

After listening to the comments of the youngest of the Benavides brothers, Gabriela Serpa assured that she will not wait for him forever. “I’m going to get bored, I’m not always going to be there and I’m going to go slowly,” she mentioned.

Magaly Medina rebuked the comedian’s attitude and mentioned that the leader of “JB en ATV” would not have held such a meeting just for something friendly. “Hey, but if your brother invites her to have lunch with you, it’s because there’s something. I don’t think Jorge is so serious about these things, you won’t be very serious, but Jorge is very serious about these things and he’s not going to invite anyone to his table,” he said.

Alfredo Benavides accepts that he likes Gabriela Serpa

In the end, Alfredo Benavides agreed to be interested in his colleague, but joked that he prefers “open relationships.” “Yes, of course I like it, how could I not like it even if it was crazy. Madam, what happens is that I think I am polyamorous (…) I am going to tell you the truth, in a relationship of two, third parties are superfluous, ”he said.

Gabriela Serpa describes Alfredo Benavides as a “dog in the manger”. Photo: Composition LR/Magaly TV

Despite this, Gabriela revealed that the actor usually has gestures with his family. “And he sends food to my dad, his stuffed potato, his chanfainita, everything, I don’t understand, so he’s making points with the family.”

