Jorge Benavides Y Carlos Vílchez They surprised their followers on social networks by sharing an unpublished photograph from the year 2000. In this snapshot, the two members of JB on ATV, leaning on a light blue wooden gate, look towards the camera with a serious and thoughtful countenance.

Along with this image, Jorge Benavides shared a funny message, through which he asked his fans to support him with ideas for the next sketches of his new comedy show. “Here I am with my friend Vílchez and we both ask ourselves the same thing ‘And now what do we do?’ LOL. Can you help me with some ideas for this Saturday? What comes to mind? The parody that you would like to see? “, He wrote in Instagram.

On the other hand, Carlos Vílchez took advantage of this curious photo to express the great friendship that has united him with the popular JB for more than 20 years. “I just want to tell you that true friendship does exist, with respect, trust and understanding you will achieve it, I assure you. PS: to the one who tells me where that photo was, (I owe him) a ceviche with his chelas because neither he (JB) nor I remember, ”he said.

After confirming that he would move to the ranks of ATV, Jorge Benavides announced that Carlos Vílchez would continue to be part of the cast of his comedy program.

“I was able to convince Carlos Vílchez, he was a little doubtful, a little difficult, but we have already fixed it,” explained JB in an interview with ATV +.

