Jorge Benavides is characterized by making incredible humorous sketches. This time he was no exception, as he invited Andrés Hurtado to participate in the sequence “What I don’t like about you.” However, the popular “JB” did not expect some comments to bother Andrés Hurtado, to such an extent that the channel 5 host asked that the program be cut and even warned him that he should not have told him that.

What confession did Jorge Benavides make?

Jorge Benavides revealed that Andrés Hurtado hated Magaly Medina. She claimed that he spoke ill of her all the time and that he bought her a $7,000 purse.

“What I don’t like about you is that you have hated Magaly Medina all your life, all your life. (…) All your life you have cracked and out of nowhere you come to the set, you sit at your table, you invite her to your program, she bought him a $7,000 purse. You never stitch without a thimble,” said Jorge Benavides, as part of the sketch that generated laughter.

What did Andrés Hurtado say to Jorge Benavides?

However, the reaction of Andres Hurtado Do not be late. Immediately, she told him not to include the popular ‘magpie’ in the sequence. “I told you not to put Magaly in, I hope they cut it, I hope it’s like that.”

However, Jorge Benavides asserted that no part of the recording and what was said within it was going to be cut. He confronted him and questioned why he would cut the sequence.

It should be noted that the entire sketch is developed as part of the humorous sense of the program. In the reality, Jorge Benavides and Andrés Hurtado are good friends. On the other hand, the arrival of Andrés on channel 9 had raised suspicions of a possible ‘pull’ to the aforementioned television house, which the driver of 5 flatly denied.