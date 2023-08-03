“It’s like when you learn to ride a bike. You stop walking for a while and when you come back there is no problem, you never forget”, he says Jorge Baglietto to La República regarding his meeting with Arturo Barrientos to celebrate the 36 years of life of self control, the emblematic Peruvian rock band that both founded in the 80s. “Something like this is what happens to us when we work together. Immediately, the symbiosis of the vibe and the talent begins to carve. It is as if we had not stopped working”, adds the singer at the time of the concert that both will give tomorrow at the Leguia Theaterwhere they will sing songs like ‘Fantasy’, ‘For your love’ and ‘Field to you’, along with special guests such as Grupo Rio, Pedro Suárez Vértiz – La Banda, EGO and involved.

― I suppose that in this meeting friendship also weighs…

– Clear. Each one has made his way in different areas, but friendship has prevailed; In addition, we share many values. In fact, that was what united us in Autocontrol, the name itself was because we were at that crossroads from our 20s to our 30s, already with a family. The beginnings of Self-control have to do with that age of growing up, of becoming an adult.

― How difficult has it been for you to leave music for long breaks?

― In my case, music has allowed me to open a career in the United Nations. I work in human resources and sometimes I have to be Doctor No. When there is a restructuring, it is up to me to deliver the bad news, or to try to manage some kind of solution for those people who are not lucky enough to be in the group. And all of a sudden, I go to a place, to a United Nations office, which could be in Africa or India, and people immediately investigate Google to the consultant who makes music and when they receive you, they do it in a different way. Sometimes I end up singing or people surprise me singing in places you can’t even imagine.

― Is this Self-control meeting temporary or do you have plans to continue?

We have plans to continue. First, we want to make our laurels green, that is, we are going to sing in all the Peruvian communities in the United States and people who know us. Barcelona is inviting us next year. In the second part, we want to do some new songs to continue in force, to be like a cult for people who grew up and want something new from the band that helped them grow.

― Why is the music of the 80s and 90s making a comeback, even for the new generations?

― On the one hand, it’s nostalgia. Nostalgia led our parents to listen to boleros and we grew up with that and some of us even became balladeers, at first. I think that now the new generation is listening to what you were listening to and many young people are beginning to identify themselves. In this sense, the networks have helped a lot. There is a whole group that follows us or listens to Spotify where suddenly out of curiosity, not being generational, they seek to distinguish themselves from other people, listening to rock, for example, like the one we used to do.

“Then it’s a fact. Self control is back.

― Yes, and with a good vibe. The reception we have received has been very sui generis. We are happy and grateful.

#Jorge #Baglietto #laurels #green