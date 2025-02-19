Assures Jorge Azcón that Aragon is fashionable and that it will continue to be in the coming months and years. Chest the president of that community and does so with data, exposing a foreign investment of more than 40,000 million in 2024, … that will increase in the coming months. «We are going to advance foreign investment in our region 400 years», He says. An economic boom for one of the territories of Spain that has grown the most in recent times, but does not conform.

Therefore, the leader asks for an effort to the central government in key matters for the development of the region such as investment in the electricity grid, determining for companies that look at Aragon as an appetizing place to settle, as they have recently done Amazon, Microsoft, Stellantis or Blackstone.

«We have investments knocking on our door and are waiting for the Ministry of Ecological Transition to multiply the investment in the Electric Red. And this is a clear necessity, ”said Azcón on Wednesday at an informative breakfast organized by New economy.

In the same, the president of Aragon has also talked about financing and his doubts that the next Fiscal and Financial Policy Council (CPFF) comes out of a new economic model. «I am not a supporter of common fronts, I am in favor of collaboration“He said in relation to an alliance between communities with the same dispersion or dispersion problems,” and I also believe that the government must listen to the problems of all autonomies and not only those whose votes need to continue in the Moncloa. ”

Azcón specifically referred to the debt of some communities and the condation that the government could approve in that CPFF next week. «This must be explained well to people, because the condation does not exist as such. There is no foronation, what there is is a subrogation. The debt that the communities are not going to pay the State. That is, all of us. And the Aragonese are not willing to pay Catalans’ debt, ”he said.

Aragon government sources expressed their doubts because from the CPFF meeting a new financing model comes out. «Will Montero improve the financing of communities governed by the PP? I don’t believe it. What they are is by making patches to content their partners and the debt is not solved with patches or condonation, but with a new model, ”says a person close to the presidency of the Aragonese Executive.

Azcón also requested a change of position to Vox, whose vote is necessary to approve community budgets. «Vox has to make a decision on whether it is in the team to solve problems or create them. In Aragon we need to approve a budget and the Aragonese must be told why that cannot be. If the reasons are that we have to break with European policies, they sound like an excuse. The real problem is that this vote depends on what is decided in Madrid, ”recalled the Aragonese president of the PP, whose calm and calm speech was only altered when the figure of Pilar Alegría, the new leader of the Aragonese socialists and Current spokesman for the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

«Joy in Aragon we know her well and we know what the role that comes to play. It will continue to be the spokeswoman for lies in Spain and in Aragon. Lambán said one thing and then voted another. But that will disappear, because the only voice of the PSOE in Aragon will be Pedro Sánchez’s, ”said Azcón.