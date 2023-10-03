Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2023 – 16:55

Foreign investors, such as sovereign wealth funds, are afraid of entering Brazil without a local partner, preferably a local partner, who also enters with money, said this Tuesday, 3, the vice president of the private sector at the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), Jorge Arbache.

“Sovereign funds have around US$11 trillion to invest,” said Arbache. “Brazil is certainly one of the main countries of focus for these funds. But these funds are somewhat afraid of entering a country like Brazil without a local ally.”

According to the executive, sovereign wealth funds want business partners. “The biggest interest is in a local partner, who provides money, not just organizes the conditions for investment,” he said, adding that pension funds can fulfill this role.

For the executive, pension funds can have proactive communication with sovereign wealth funds, bringing proposals and business ideas in Brazil. “The partner’s vision is different from the client’s vision.”

The vice-president of Government and Corporate Sustainability at Banco do Brasil, José Ricardo Sasseron, said that pension and welfare funds should re-discuss their allocations. “Pension funds are not responsible for growing the economy, but they can help.”

He stated that open-ended and closed-end funds total investments of R$2.6 trillion. Those closed have 80% fixed income and 12% variable income. Open entities have 94% fixed income and 5% variable income. “In the country that has the highest interest rate in the world, you can’t blame the managers. But this is not enough to build a country with social, environmental and governance investment so that we can have a positive impact on society. We can have a very good return not just by investing in fixed income.”

The executive assessed that the Brazilian authorities “demonized” the Participation Investment Funds (FIP). “They confused risk with reckless management,” he commented. “Risk is part of business.”

Vice-president of Anbima and partner at BTG, Sergio Cutolo emphasized that there is no long-term investment culture in Brazil – including the fact that investments can involve risks.