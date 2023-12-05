Has reality surpassed fiction? Fans of the series ‘There is room at the bottom’ They set off their alarms when they saw Jorge Guerra and Dévora Merino, who play ‘Jimmy’ Gonzales and Dolores in the series, together at an event. Although the actors only play a couple in front of cameras, followers of ‘AFHS’ have pointed out that there could be something more than a friendship Between both. These speculations of a possible romance were born after the interpreters took particular photographs.

Are Jorge Guerra and Dévora Merino a couple in real life?

Jorge Guerra and Dévora Merino They surprised their ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ fans by sharing some curious photographs of both of them at the América TV pre-sale. In those snapshots, the young performers are seen not only posing in their respective gala dresses, but also smiling romantically. Given this, Internet users did not hesitate to question whether there is only a professional and friendly link between the two.

“You bring something to each other”, “Those little smiles you bring… It smells like something more than friendship”, “In real life you would make a beautiful couple”, “I really wish you had a romance”, “If only you would make your paths crossed in real life, it would be great”, “It seems like there is something there”, were some comments of Internet users on social networks.

Dévora Merino and Jorge Guerra sparked rumors of a romance. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Dévora Merino

How many years apart are Jorge Guerra and Dévora Merino?

In August of this year, Dévora Merino, who plays Dolores in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, said in an interview for the YouTube channel ‘Sostenes al Aire’, who is currently 24 years old. While Jorge Guerra, who plays the role of ‘Jimmy’ in the América TV series, is 25. In that sense, both are only 1 year apart.