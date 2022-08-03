Boca is experiencing hours of crisis and the situation seems to be getting closer to exploding. The results do not accompany, there are players at a low level, the fans are not happy with the election of Hugo Ibarra as coach and now the lack of agreement for the renewal of Agustín Rossi has been added.
The goalkeeper’s representative came with a proposal to negotiate, but Xeneize decided not to budge from his offer. Different versions were installed in the media and Jorge Ameal decided to break the silence.
”Boca made an effort to say ‘we are going to keep Rossi’, but they came up with another proposal and we do not agree to bankrupt the club. Because if you accept something that later costs you to pay for it, it is a problem. Let’s not forget that we are in Argentina and if a player earns more from the economy than we have, it drags everything else down and then we will have economic problems,” he began by saying.
“Everyone has the right to earn what they think they are worth, but from there to breaking the club there is a very, very big distance.big. We want the player to reflect. We will not talk about figures, because we are not going to put people down, but believe me that what you are asking for is impossible. It does not exist in Argentina,” he added.
The one who did not remain silent was his representative, who quickly came out to answer him. “Today’s match was useless. They impose the duration of the contract, the money, the form of payment… You cannot have an opinion on anything. I asked Boca that what they offered him gross be net, nothing more,” he shot.
