Jorge Amor Ameal, a few hours after the resignation of Mario Pergolini to the first vice presidency that convulsed Boca, gave his face to the media, praised whoever was his partner in government and also supported the work of Juan Román Riquelme at the helm of the Council soccer.

“Human relationships are easy and sometimes difficult. We want to thank Mario because he worked a lot with us and he left because did not feel comfortable. I was talking to him for an hour and a half. We are 30 members of the Board of Directors, all of them are worth one and each one has their own way of thinking. He resigned steadfastly and never mentioned a problem to me. It is your decision and we respect it. Boca is very big and this continues. After Easter we are going to order everything, “Ameal began in an interview with ESPN.

-Did you fight with the Football Council?

-No, at no time did he tell me. The Council, so often criticized, in time they will all be grateful. He who does not want to play in Boca, does not have to play. This decision is not minor. It is always at the center of the debate, it does us good, we are a very big club and sometimes there are things that are not true.

Is there another position behind the video you posted on Instagram?

-He will have to say it. What I talked about with Mario is between us and the four walls. If you need to say something, say it. There are some who misinform and I am not here to accuse anyone. I am to continue in a club that is getting bigger and bigger.

-What will happen to the Boca channel that Pergolini had created?

-It’s going to continue everything. Everything will continue to function, the club has a legal continuity beyond the changes. We will not have problems. We will go to ask Mario, to ask him for advice. He is a man of the media and will be able to give us advice. The channel has to be a means of communication with members and supporters in general.

-How much did the creation of the Ezeiza property account on social media weigh?

-Saturday is Boca’s birthday and we need to communicate. People want to know about the venue, the different sports, what we do and what we are going to communicate. Mario lit the flame and we are going to continue it.

-Do you think that Pergolini felt invaded in the communication issue?

-I don’t think so, but they are opinions and they are valid. If he has to say ‘I felt invaded or bad’, he will have to say it. We wanted him to stay but With me and with Roman, who many times appears in the eye of the storm, everything was fine, no problems. Mario will continue to contribute.

Is the position vacant?

-This was two hours ago. We will meet with the Steering Committee and see how we proceed.

DB