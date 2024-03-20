In a meeting with the Employers' Confederation of the Mexican Republic (COPARMEX), Jorge Álvarez Máynez presented his vision for the construction of a “New Mexico” based on prosperity and inclusive development.

During the signing of the “Agreement for a Mexico with Inclusive Development”, he highlighted the importance of this alliance and thanked the proactive role played by the COPARMEX on the national public agenda.

Álvarez Máynez outlined the fundamental axes of his proposalranging from security and justice to education and infrastructure.

In terms of security, he presented a National Pacification Plan focused on the training and dignity of police forces, the fight against impunity, the end of prohibitionism and the strengthening of the defense to guarantee accessible justice.

To boost infrastructure and prosperity, he proposed increasing public investment, making bidding transparent, guaranteeing affordable housing and promoting the construction of plants for the use of organic waste.

Likewise, Jorge Álvarez Máynez emphasized the importance of the maintenance and rehabilitation of schools and public spaces.

In the educational field, its proposal seeks to increase access to higher education and double scholarships for studies both in Mexico and abroad.

In addition, he highlighted the need for comprehensive early childhood care, with an increase in the budget allocated to the health and education of girls and boys from 1 to 6 years old.

Álvarez Máynez stressed the importance of consensus and gradualness in the implementation of these measures, as well as the fundamental role of COPARMEX and other sectors in the consolidation of inclusive development.

He emphasized the need to avoid polarization and work together to benefit the rights of working people.