The presidential candidate for the opposition Citizen Movement (MC)Jorge Álvarez Máynezwarned this Saturday that it is urgent to place human rights at the center of politics so that Mexico stops being a horror for thousands of migrants from South America, Asia and Africa who cross the country in search of achieve the American dream in the United States.



“We have to respect the human rights of migrants, Mexicans and foreigners, address human rights and end the horror that Mexico is for thousands of undocumented people,” said Álvarez Máynez in an interview with EFE.

On a tour of Hermosillo, capital of the state of Sonora, northwest of Mexico, Álvarez Máynez visited the rural area where more than 60,000 agricultural workers to whom he presented some of his campaign proposals.

Presidential candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez participates during a campaign event in the city of Hermosillo, state of Sonora (Mexico).

There he committed to implementing public policies to dignify work in the Mexican countryside and prevent thousands of farmers from running the risk of migrating to the United States in search of better living conditions for their families.

“I propose to have a civilizing position and to have a lot of courage to discuss the immigration issue with the United States, it is an issue that Mexico will not solve alone, we have to act differently in multilateral forums, with international organizations, the problem is thinking that there are first and second class people, migrantsAll human beings have the same rights“There is no illegal person in the world,” he said.

The Citizen Movement candidate, who At 38 years old, he is the youngest candidate for the Presidency of Mexicoin the current election, said that it is incongruous to demand respect for migrants in the United States, when undocumented immigrants and farm workers are also mistreated in Mexico.

“We must demand that Mexican agricultural workers in the United States respect their human rights, their labor rights, but we must also guarantee them in Mexico, we must question ourselves why they accept to endure these exploitative conditions“said the candidate.

In Mexico, the campaign period will occur between March 1 and May 29, where candidates for popularly elected positions will make known their political proposals, to make way for the elections on June 2.

Álvarez Máynez, candidate of the Citizen Movement party, seeks to add votes given the advantage in the polls of the presidential candidates, Claudia Sheinbaum, standard bearer of the coalition 'Let's Keep Making History', and Xóchitl Gálvez, candidate of the opposition alliance Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México.

Mexico will hold the elections largest in its history on June 2, when more than 97 million people are called to renew 20,375 federal positions, including the Presidency of the Republic, the 500 seats of the Chamber of Deputies and the 128 of the Senate, as well as nine state governments.

