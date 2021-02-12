The Argentine coach of Elche, Jorge Almirón, announced his resignation after his team’s new defeat against Eduardo Coudet’s Celta in the match that opened the 23rd date of the Spanish League.

“I have made the decision not to continue. I appreciate the time I have lived here. And my best wishes for Elche,” Almirón declared at the press conference after the match played in Balaídos, which had the local team as the winner.

The goals of Celta de Vigo – in which the Argentines Augusto Solari and Facundo Ferreyra entered in the second half – were scored by the Spanish striker Santiago Mina (2) and the midfielder Brais Méndez.

Argentine Emiliano Rigoni, who started as his compatriots Iván Marcone, Lucas Boyé and Guido Carrillo, scored for Elche five minutes into the second half.

Elche, which had achieved a return to the top flight last season, is second to last in the standings with 18 points from 21 games, the product of three wins, nine draws and nine losses.

With this result, Celta de Vigo, which achieved its first victory after a six-game winless series, with three losses and three consecutive draws, was in ninth place with 29 points-