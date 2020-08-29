Jorge Almirón is already in Elche. The new franjiverde coach landed in the city last Friday. The Argentine, a replacement for Pacheta, has no time to lose and wants to adapt to the city and the club as soon as possible to start planning next season. Almirón has a lot of work ahead of him.

The new coach will be accompanied by people you trust. Almirón will face the experience in Spain with a physical trainer and an analyst. Diego Osses has been one of his squires throughout his career, so he could play the role of physical trainer in Elche.

Almirón also wants to surround himself with people who know the club. Therefore, Miguel Escalona, ​​goalkeeping coach, has many options to continue in the entity. The technician arrived in July 2019 and this season was key for Edgar Badia and Miguen San Román to surrender in goal.

Elche also wants to provide Almirón with all the necessary tools so that his adventure as a franjiverde in the highest category is positive. In fact, the club wants one of Almirón’s assistants to know the competition and be an analyst specialized in the First Division, so an extra assistant will be signed.

Almirón will present his project as a technician this week, since its presentation is scheduled for the next few days. The Argentine hopes to start the preseason at the end of next week, with medical tests. Work in the field could start next Monday, September 7.