Home run by rookie Jorge alcantar, Red Devils del México achieved the second victory of the season by defeating Productos 9-5 chemidenein what was the fourth day, in the Baseball League first force Same, season 10, Adolfo Navarro Lugo.

Ernesto Peraza was the winning pitcher and Gabriel Tiznado lost.

For the scarlets, the recently signed by the Red Devils of Mexico, Alfonso Hemke, batted 4-3; Daniel Rodríguez, 4-2; Jorge Luna, 5-2 with a two-run homer; Jorge Alcántar, 5-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and Reagan Félix, 5-2.

Great game, Bird vs Itmaz

In what was the best game of the day, Picudos del Itmaz and Uniformes Deportivos Bird finished tied at two runs.

With the tie, Bird remained in first place undefeated, with a 3-0 record and a tie, while the students were left with two wins, one loss and one draw.

Bird took the lead in the second inning, when Ramiro Ríos doubled, stole third and the student catcher made the wrong shot, for which Ríos took advantage to ring the pool run.

At the bottom of the eighth inning, Itmaz reacted and they became “picudos” after scoring two runs and flipping the score.

Alberto Valenzuela delivered the first third; then, Álex García reached first on an error by the shortstop and the pinch-hitter Ulises Flores delivered the second out by the route of shame –rola to the pitcher–.

However, Diego Tirado was hit and former Diablos Rojos del México prospect José Luis Gárate hit an RBI double of the two runs that Itmaz was winning by 2 runs to 1 at the time.

In the ninth, with two out, Bird tied it.

Rogelio Noris produced with bases loaded and scored Osmar Lizárraga, who had received a walk.

Succeed Parents

Finally, the Padres beat Agua Purificada Selecta 7-2.

Rafael Tirado was the winning pitcher and the loser was Jahír Hernández.

For Padres, David Vega and Ithan López batted 2-3, the latter with a home run.

THE DATA

the fifth day

Tomorrow, Bird will face Agua Purificada Selecta at 7:15 p.m. in the Juárez Unit. On Wednesday the 24th, Itmaz vs. Quimidena, and on Thursday the 25th, Diablos Rojos vs. Padres.