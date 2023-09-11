New Delhi (WAM)

Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General of the International Solar Alliance, praised the UAE’s pioneering efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, which constitutes a tangible and proactive response to climate change issues.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of his participation in the G20 summit in the Indian capital, New Delhi, Mathur said: Over more than 15 years, the UAE has devoted significant resources to this field, which has resulted in huge and notable achievements.

He pointed out that among the remarkable achievements achieved by the UAE in this regard is the provision of solar energy at a low price of 1.35 cents per kilowatt-hour, pointing to the UAE’s complete and clear commitment to combating climate change in accordance with its strategy to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050.

He stated that the UAE has taken strenuous steps to explore sustainable and innovative energy generation methods that support its economy and are consistent with broader global sustainability goals, in recognition of the serious repercussions of climate change at the global level.

The Director-General of the International Solar Alliance pointed out that the UAE has also committed to developing sustainable knowledge, promoting the development of green industries, and creating opportunities for skills development and job growth.

He said: The UAE, as part of its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, has implemented advanced initiatives and projects such as the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, which set an ambitious goal to adopt renewable energy sources, including a significant expansion of solar capacity.

Dr. Ajay Mathur pointed out that these initiatives confirm the UAE’s commitment to relying on solar energy as a pillar of its vision for sustainable development, which will be an impetus for economic growth and reducing carbon emissions.

Energy investments

According to the International Solar Alliance, it is necessary to diversify renewable energy investments to benefit all regions of the world, as investments are currently disproportionately concentrated in a small number of countries, while the least developed countries receive less than 1% of the total.