The navel of the world: For the young Jörg Hartmann, it was clear that he was now the navel of the world. At least in Herdecke, his home town, the capital of his world, he must be the talk of the town, as he had come in second in the entrance exam to the Munich drama school. But no one in Herdecke was interested in that. The actor, known to a wide audience as Dortmund’s “Tatort” detective Faber, calls this earlier belief “youthful hubris” today. And yet in his book “The Noise of Life” he gives it space – as well as the opposite, the awareness of how insignificant one’s own life, how short one’s own time, is.