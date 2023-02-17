WIf you are interested in ornithology, you will often wonder how this strangely enraptured state of bird-watching comes about. What is so fascinating about watching a circling buzzard or a dunnock scurrying through the garden? Arnulf Conradi attempts an explanation: “The experience of perceiving the bird in its beauty and vitality is like a vertical line in time. In that moment there is nothing else, you are completely in the here and now.” This is how the former publisher put it in the book “Zen and the Art of Bird Watching”, and this is how it can be heard in Jörg Adolph’s documentary film “VogelPerspectives”. Conradi characterizes the aesthetic experience as an emphasis on the moment that initially has nothing to do with sense and meaning.

Just as often, birdwatchers will wonder what can be done to help the birds. Because the bad news about collapsing populations, for example in the case of partridges or lapwings, will probably only be heard once these species have become extinct. We have now lost four-fifths of the bird population that existed in 1800. Ornithologists are constantly dealing with questions from two different, one could say with good reason, opposite disciplines – aesthetics and ethics.

Here the mission of one, there the childlike amazement of the other

Adolph’s film takes both into account. It features gorgeous shots of Penduline Tits nesting, a sea eagle hunting and kingfishers mating. And he accompanies Norbert Schäffer, the first chairman of the State Association for Bird Protection in Bavaria (LBV). You can see him releasing the bearded vultures Wally and Bavaria in the Klausbach valley, giving a lecture on the collapse of biological diversity and discussing with colleagues whether it would make sense not to put a portrait on the cover of the members’ magazine. About the corncrake he says: “He is not the poster boy of species protection. He doesn’t have big eyes. It’s not a classic species that you’re automatically attracted to.” It’s more like a panda or polar bear. In other words: Aesthetics as a benefit factor.

Contrast this with Conradi, who emphasizes that birds are fascinating for many reasons and “mostly beautiful”. They have “something poetic”. Aesthetics as an end in itself. In his book “How to be a Bad Birdwatcher”, Simon Barnes writes: “But before the understanding comes the wonder.” Here the austere rooms in which nature conservation policy is discussed over pretzels and croissants, there Conradi’s admiration, here the mission of one person, there the childlike amazement of the other.

The procedure is conclusive, but is not maintained in a balanced manner. Norbert Schäffer, whose merits for the bird cause are beyond question, which is already illustrated by the 1.7 million supporters of the Bavarian referendum on biodiversity, marches through the scenes as dominantly as if it were an image film of the LBV. Frederick Wiseman, for example, showed us often enough how to point a camera at conference participants and sort the material, how to create not just a sequence of events but a dramaturgy. How nature is staged as an opulent wondrous backdrop can be studied at the BBC. As a diminutive mixed form of both, “VogelPerspectives” is definitely suitable evening entertainment, but less for the cinema and more for at home, where the impression of watching a production for public television is not disturbing.