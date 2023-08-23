A few days after saying goodbye to her brother, Pablo Andrés, the player from the Colombian Women’s Selection Jorelyn Carabalí received excellent news.

His time in the cast in the past Australia and New Zealand World Cup The one in which she reached the quarterfinals with the group was a good moment for her, but a horrible event awaited her.

(Soccer player dies after falling from a building in Bogotá: this is all that is known) (Megan Rapinoe gave Luis Rubiales everything: she called him “misogynistic and sexist”)

Jorelyn stood out on the court during the commitments in which she was present, but the ending was not happy, especially with the murder of her brother in a disco at home.

The soccer player regretted the fact and from the moment she set foot on Colombian territory, she has been by her family’s side trying to overcome the bad moment.

In the last few hours, Jorelyn received information that, at least, continues to give her satisfaction in her professional career.

Caracas and Carabalí, from the Colombian National Team. See also Premier League, in mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth of England Photo: COLOMBIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION. EFE.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) announced the ideal team for the World Cup and included it in the first group.

What’s more, looking at the election, she is the only South American player that integrates that select list along with several Spanish, world champions.

the dream team

Goalkeeper: Mary Earps (England)

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter (Australia), Amanda Ilestedt (Switzerland), Jorelyn Carabalí (Colombia) and Olga Carmona (Spain).

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Kosovare Asllani (Switzerland) and Jennifer Hermoso (Spain).

Attackers: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan), Salma Paralluelo (Spain) and Lauren Hemp (England).

(This is how the Millonarios barra brava entered the coffin at El Campín: they beat up a policeman)