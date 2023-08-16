Jorelyn Carabalí receives a moving tribute after the death of her brother

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jorelyn Carabaly is honored.
César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO
Jorelyn Carabaly is honored.
The players and the public did not forget her in the midst of her mourning.
The Colombian Women’s National Team He had his tribute this Tuesday for the great performance in the Women’s World Cup, in which they reached the quarterfinals.
The act was marked by the absence of the player Jorelyn Carabaliwho on Monday lost his brother, assassinated in Cali.
Her companions were very respectful of Carabalí’s pain, and from a distance they expressed their solidarity.
Daniela Arias he asked the audience to chant “We’re with you, Jore.”
In addition, during the event, the player, accompanied by Daniela Caracas, connected via cell phone to follow the tribute from a distance.
There, the public took the opportunity to send a message of support from a distance to one of the warriors of the National Team.
SPORTS
