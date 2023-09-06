Jorelyn Carabalí was one of the most outstanding players of the Colombian National Team in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, in which the team reached the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The 26-year-old defender started in all the matches and gave security to the Colombian team, which achieved the best performance in its history in the Women’s World Cup.

Carabalí was at Atlético Mineiro, from the first division of Brazilian soccer. However, now she is going to take a huge leap in her career and in the process she will make history: she will be the first Colombian player in the Women’s Super League, the first division of women’s soccer in England.

Brighton, Jorelyn Carabalí’s new team

Atlético Mineiro announced on Tuesday the transfer of Carabalí to Brighton & Hove Albion, which is also the first transfer abroad since the club opened the women’s division.

🐓 After a season wearing skins #AvengersJorelyn says goodbye to the Clube! The defender, who stood out for the Colombian National Team in the World Cup, was negotiated with Brighton & Hove, from England, in the first sale in the history of the Women’s Gallo. Obliged by all, crack! 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/12qmCAct7h — Galo Futebol Feminino (@GaloFFeminino) September 5, 2023

The Brighton women’s team was created in 1991 and in 2015 it set itself two goals: reaching the English first division and then winning the Champions League. The first of those goals was achieved in 2019.

However, the last season was bad for the team, which finished in penultimate place in the championship, with just 16 points. The difference of five units over Reading saved them from relegation.

Now, Brighton trusts the Colombian defender to start fighting for the European spots. His best figuration was a sixth place, among 12 teams, in the 2020-21 season.

Carabalí made her debut in the Women’s League with Orsomarso in 2017. The following year she went to Huila and there she suffered a fractured femur that raised fears for her career.

With a lot of effort, she managed to compete again and emerged champion with Deportivo Cali, with which she was champion in 2021. From there she went to Brazil.

