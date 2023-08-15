Unknown persons murdered in a discotheque in Cali Andres Carabali, footballer’s brother Jorelyn Carabaliwho has just participated with the coffee team in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the authorities reported on Monday.

The crime, according to preliminary information, occurred when the man was in a nightclub in that city, capital of the department of Valle del Cauca. “At 1:00 in the morning, the homicide of a person occurred inside a night establishment, where, according to what it has been possible to determine with the guards (…) it is that a subject entered who shot at a person who was was there chatting with his girlfriend,” Cali Police Commander Colonel William Quintero told reporters.

He added that “It has been possible to determine that this man was engaged in the issue of drop by drop (illegal loans), in the sector where he lived, which caused him problems with some structures.”

Joelyn’s message

Jorelyn spoke on her social networks this Monday, after her arrival in the country after participating with Colombia in the World Cup.

Jorelyn Carabalí and her brother. See also The possible alignment of FC Barcelona to face Atlético de Madrid: Xavi wants to leave La Liga sentenced

The player published a story on Instagram in which she appears with her brother, hugging.

“My minor… God give me strength again in this situation”, the player writes part of her message with prayer symbols, a broken heart and a white dove. She refers to her second brother who is murdered.

Then add: “Thank you all for your messages of support at this difficult time.”

After the event, the last message that Andrés left his sister on the occasion of his participation in the Women’s World Cup was also known through social networks.

The message was last Saturday, through Facebook, after the game that Colombia lost against England and the elimination of the World Cup.

“Sometimes everything doesn’t go as planned. Proud of you, sister, Jorelyn Carabalí”, It was the heartfelt message that Andrés wrote in support of his sister.

SPORTS

