“Frankly, when we started it was considered a joke. “ Jorel Ware was one of the two hundred “pioneers”, employees of fast-food restaurants in New York, who, in November 2012, went on strike to raise a demand: the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour, that is to say double the federal minimum. The strike will only be entitled to a few lines in the New York Times. Eight years later, this amount is on the way to becoming the rule for all American employees, if Congress approves the law announced by Joe Biden, who himself followed, with a little delay, the movement, carried out in 2015 by Bernie Sanders.

A year after its launch, the “fight for $ 15” marked a first point with its adoption by the city of Seattle, at the initiative of Socialist City Councilor Kshama Sawant. Then, in 2016, the states of California and New York made it their law, joined by Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut. In November, Florida joined the group with a referendum (60% yes). “The fundamental idea of ​​our fight is that someone who works 40 hours a week can return home with enough means to raise their children and live”, this Bronx native explained to Humanity in 2016. He also recalled that it was a floor and that the original demand was for 15 dollars, and the right to form a union. Still a little work to do, therefore, despite a first resounding victory.