Senator states that the PF operation against the PL deputy “shows that the country is outside the democratic reality”

The senator Rogério Marinho (PL-RN) said this Thursday (18.jan.2024) that the PF (Federal Police) operation against the deputy Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ) “it shows that we do not live in an environment of democratic reality”. In a video shared in political groups, the congressman said that his colleague is being investigated for “represent a segment of the population that thinks differently” of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The leader of the Opposition in the Chamber of Deputies was the target of search and seizure in the 24th phase of the Lesa Pátria operation. Justice is working on the hypothesis that he had a connection with one of those involved in the acts of January 8th.

“Carlos Jordy was woken up at 6 am at his home, next to his wife and daughter, by the Federal Police. And he was not woken up by the police due to a complaint about embezzlement of public funds or corruption. It was agreed because he represents a segment of the population that thinks differently from those who currently govern the country”, said Marino. In the video, the senator refers to today's date as August 18, 2023. He later corrected the information in writing.

Watch (2min45s):

The leader of the Opposition in the Senate also said that “permanent exceptionalization” of the Federal Constitution cannot be accepted as “new normal”. According to him, the investigation against Jordy violates the deputy's mandate.

As a solution, Marinho stated that he was taking action with the president of Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The objective is to hold a meeting before the return of Legislative activities to “deal with the necessary balance between the Powers”. He also spoke with the president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Luís Roberto Barroso.