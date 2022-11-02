Jordy Caicedo’s reaction to knowing he was out of the Tigers

Tigres has not had much luck with some of its latest reinforcements. Signings like Yeferson Soteldo and Carlos González failed terribly. Others, like Jordy Caicedo’s, have been far from expectations. According to the most recent reports, the Ecuadorian striker who only joined the team in July 2022, from CSKA Sofía, could leave the UANL team in winter.
The numbers of the 24-year-old striker are very poor: he played just 542 minutes in the season, spread over 16 games, and only scored one goal. According to the most recent reports, Caicedo could soon return to European football, this time to sign up with Ludogorets of the Bulgarian first division.
According to these reports, the Ecuadorian forward would already have a formal offer from Ludogorets and the directives of both squads need to agree on the terms of Caicedo’s departure. This Bulgarian squad is competing in the UEFA Europa League and, in the absence of a date, is in second place in its group, above Roma.
Atletico San Luis v Tigres UANL – Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 / Leopoldo Smith/GettyImages
After learning that he is not part of Miguel Herrera’s plans for next season, Jordy Caicedo has continued training on his own, while most of his teammates are already on vacation.
This is because the striker is waiting for his situation to be defined and he also seeks to stay in physical shape in case Gustavo Alfaro considers him to be part of the Ecuadorian National Team that will play the Qatar World Cup in 2022.
