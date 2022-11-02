Jordy Caicedo’s reaction to knowing he was out of the Tigers

[COMENTARIO AL DÍA 🗣📺📻]

“A Bulgarian club wants Jordy Caicedo because he was an idol there. He scored many goals there. He was the ‘Haaland Sudamericano’. Here he only scored a ‘cucumber'”

🎙 – @WillieMty pic.twitter.com/BJbNMHcTk1

– Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) November 2, 2022