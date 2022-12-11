Hotel cafeteria overlooking Madrid’s Gran Vía. It’s raining outside and it’s freezing cold, but the author gives interviews wearing gym arms — he was a model before he youtuber— under a short-sleeved T-shirt, very short. The right, crammed with tattooed animals: “I started with a wolf, then a shark, and that’s it, I continued with predators,” she explains, when asked. The left one is still pristine: “I’ll start with herbivores anyway,” he hesitates. All the talk, negotiated with hairs, signals and previously appraised time, will take place in that tone. The interviewee fits and returns the ball sympathetically and complicitly, without losing his smile or the opportunity to finish off the blow. He does not know if he still has his grandmothers with him, but of course, he does not need them. Lets start by the beginning. We had agreed to talk about his book, that’s the fucking life.

Who are you to tell your readers what life is?

Well, what it says under the title, I’m Jordi Wild. I am nobody. It is the opinion of what a fucking life is from a guy who does things on the Internet. I have no more claim than that. I do not come to change the world, I do not come to cure anyone, or to solve anything. It’s not a self-help book, in fact I hate them.

Self help? Why?

The concept of self-help is one thing, in which I believe, because the first person who has to want to help you is you, and what is around you is another. I hate the self-help business because it has been filled with pseudoscience, magic, lies, charlatans and people who take advantage of other people’s despair and vital and sentimental emptiness and harm them by selling them the five secrets to being happy for the rest of their lives.

For continuing to play with the title of your book: myself, a journalist, 56 years old, I had no p… idea who you were, what was I missing?

Well, just to talk about me, and my podcast The Wild Projectbecause my other space, George’s corner It is focused on younger people, you are missing some great talks with very interesting people from the world, let’s say more old school, like Arturo Pérez-Reverte, or Gervasio Sánchez, or Iker Jiménez. They feel comfortable with me, I give them empathy and they say things that sometimes they don’t say in other more formal places.

Is yours journalism?

I am not a journalist nor do I want to be. My thing is entertainment. Then, if you take something else, great. I am here to entertain and for people to forget about their moves for a while and focus on something that interests them and amuses them.

At 38 years old, you are already an old man for your followers.

Well yes, but the luck is that the world has given me good genetics and I don’t show them physically or in the way I express myself, let’s say I hide it well.

Why do you think young people watch and read the news less and less?

I think that from traditional journalism there has been a great rejection of the new forms of digital information and entertainment. It has clearly happened in the sports field. when i went [Llanos] interviewed Messi, a war broke out between them and us; not the other way around, because we have consumed a lot of that information. Traditional people just don’t understand us. There is jealousy, mistrust and fear.

Have you felt undervalued?

Yes, until they have realized that they are losing their public, and now we are the ones who look over our shoulders. Do you know what’s up? That, for example, I don’t need the press to have an audience and influence, we have our own channels.

Why are you giving me this interview then?

First, because the publisher has asked me to, I’m not going to deceive you. Then, because, with the age that I am, I have been a newspaper reader, I have always seen them at home and this tension between us makes me sad and angry, in which I have sometimes been a participant. I want to give an opportunity, or several.

Thanks. Your guests give you hours of their time, and you’ve given me an estimated 40 minutes.

But I don’t cut anything, I broadcast everything, and how many of these 40 minutes are you going to cut? I don’t know you, but I’ve had bad experiences. I am not against the media, and I am sure that there are magnificent professionals in all of them, but you have to go from journalist to journalist.

Title: ‘That’s the fucking life’. Author: Jordi Wild. What a bad thing, right?

Actually, my name is Jordi Carrillo de Albornoz. I wore the Wild thing years ago, when I was looking for a name that could be read all over the world. I’m a fan of Oscar Wilde and Zakk Wylde, a guitarist heavy, and since I’ve had very wild times in my life, I took the ey off and left it at Jordi Wild. It suited me phonetically and also as a meaning.

Do you know the deadly sins? From 1 to 10 how proud is it?

Ok, a six.

Envy?

Zero.

Avarice?

A one.

Lust?

Seven and a half lol.

In the book he confesses that he was “unfaithful, selfish and a liar” and decided to stop being so. It can?

I proposed. It was after a couple of bad relationships with partners. He was just looking out for me and I thought he didn’t want to hurt anyone else like that, especially not anyone who doesn’t deserve it. I decided to stop lying. Then the thoughts gradually change.

Was it sexist and is it no longer?

I don’t know if it was macho, because there are also selfish, unfaithful and lying women. But yes, years ago she had behaviors that today I myself would classify as macho, obviously. And my friends, and my parents, and everyone. I was born in 1984, and then things were said and done that are unthinkable today, and vice versa.

At your age, what other differences do you see between you and the younger ones?

I think we are at the time when we are more socially connected to technology and, at the same time, more alone, because everything is very empty. The comparisons are false. It’s all doctored up and based on vanity. The photos, the videos, everything. And that is generating a lot of anxiety and a lot of mental health problems. I think it’s important that if parents want to understand where their children are, that they understand what kind of networks and what good and bad things they have. I am not clear if they should be limited to children under 16 years of age.

Why have you written a book, that thing so analog? For money?

For money, anyone who writes knows that it is not. I have written it because since I was a child I have been a great reader and one of the great sadnesses I have is that I have completely lost my interest in reading. I never read, and before I used to read three or four books at a time.

There we are tied. What happened to us? Do screens eat our neurons?

I think the immediacy of digital entertainment has made us lazy. You haven’t asked me about laziness before…

What grade does he get in that sin?

um. A one, otherwise I wouldn’t have gotten where I’ve gotten.

You say yourself that you could stop working. How rich is he?

I have a good car, I’m building a house and it’s not going to be small and, above all, I don’t look at the prices of anything to try to make myself and mine as happy as possible.

Any self-criticism to do from the digital pulpit?

Since we don’t need the press, we have despised it, and that’s ugly. We have been selfish, we have not looked after the common good of entertainment. And now the relationship is entrenched. We have failed in that. Now not so much, but years ago the digital world was a jungle, crazy, we released barbarities and crazy things. The youtubers We were guinea pigs, experiments, and sometimes we screwed up, yes. We were in the press because of the shit, but we also did and do fantastic things.

We make peace?

Sure, hahaha. We are in time to save what is ours. The situation is not completely broken, but there must be an effort and a mutual illusion. I want you to be here, to be friends, but don’t push us so hard and take us out for nice things too.

