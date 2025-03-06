03/06/2025



Updated at 7:05 p.m.





It is presented Jordi Valls Nart as a new national coach of the WaterPolo female team with a challenge of the greats ahead: keep this team with the spirit, ambition and the triumphs that have surrounded this sport in the last ten years, and with the generational change that has already begun with great success. But he is optimistic in this regard, since he knows from within the locker room, as he was a Miki Oca assistant, the exceptic who took Spain to a world gold and another Olympic among many other medals.

Valls, 47, becomes an absolute coach, at least until Los Angeles 2028, and will feature Angel Andreo and Carla Fargas. But he will not leave his relationship with the Car de Sant Cugat, where many Catalan players have already trained under their guidelines.

«One of the great advantages we have is that I have been sharing the work with Miki. I have had the great luck that Miki has left me freedom of functioning and has made me participate in the great decisions that have been made. There is a closet fund, there are players, there is a commitment of clubs and institutions so that women’s water polo continue to reap success. And we have all the ingredients to be competitive at the highest level, ”he told the media in his presentation.

«Much part of the work done in these last Olympic cycles was consensual, as a team. I have a great ‘staff’ that will help me at work with the players, who have a great commitment. There will be nuances, but those nuances will occur with what the new players are contributing. These changes will give nuances to the style of play that we can capture, ”he continued.









They are saying goodbye to great players who have given everything and have achieved everything: Laura Ester and Pili Peña; In the limit are already Anni Espar, Maica García and Judith Forca, Olympic Champions, World Bronze and European silver. It still remains to meet them and design the future plan with the World League as the first objective to continue adding successes. «The players know my way of working and how we work. I tried that they had the clear idea of ​​what we wanted, and none has transmitted their disgust. I didn’t ask him either. And with Miki we are friends and I have spoken regularly with him. There is nothing to hide. He made this decision, but his ‘staff’ was super united and we appreciated us very much.

But Valls feels trained: «I was not going to feel frustrated if I was not chosen, it does not depend on me. I feel loved, I like my work, I value the day to day of work above the results. Although I want to win and play well and work for that. I have not felt vertigo, I do not think further and I am very practical ».

And also prepared, for studies and experience: «As a player I did not get to the elite, I stopped playing quite soon. And I started as a coach from below, I am a degree in Physical Education and started as a physical trainer at the base. I was very clear since I was studying that I wanted to dedicate myself to the high level, and luckily many years ago I am in this world. I like it, I feel fully compensated. My dream was to live an Olympic experience and I have lived four, and with the medals achieved ».

The decision does not depend on Valls, but on the Federation, with Fernando Carpena as a visible head: «Jordi’s curriculum is the main reason why the women’s team will take in the next four years. Within its youth it has a long career, in the Spanish female water polo and in collaboration with the Catalan Federation. This house, the Car de Sant Cugat, is the almost fundamental support of the Spanish water polo, and in that germ the work of Jordi has been essential. In his successful tour, Jordi has not been the face of the result, not the face of the team, but it has been fundamental ».