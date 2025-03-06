Jordi Valls Nart has been confirmed by the Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) as women’s water polo coach for this Olympic cycle (2025-2028), replacing Miki Oca, which left the selection last December after 15 years and 13 conquered medals.

Some successes by the Terrassa coach, who was his second coach during all this time, the most successful period of women’s water polo in Spain, culminated with the gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games last August.

Jordi Valls, a graduate in Physical Education and Swimming Higher Coach, accumulates extensive experience in the competition: he was responsible for the women’s team of the Catalan Federation of Nationkió (2004), second coach of the male team of the Terrassa Swimming Club (2006-08), directed the women’s children’s team of the Catalan Federation (2011), he was second coach of the Spanish women’s team from 2009 to 2024 Currently acting as coach responsible for the women’s teams of the Catalan federation, with 57 players scholarships in the Car de Sant Cugat. As such, he was the coach who directed the absolute selection of Catalonia in a friendly against the United States (2021, in Manresa).

As coach of lower categories of the Spanish teams, Valls obtained the golds of the SUB-20 in the World Cups 2011 and Netanya 2021, and the European U-19 title in Funchal 2018.





After the resignation of Miki Oca in December 2024, Valls provisionally took over the Absolute Women’s Selection in January to dispute the first phase of the World League in Alexandropolis (Greece), in which Spain achieved first place after beating Greece (15-9) in the final, and passing over the Netherlands and Australia.