The President of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, talks with the Secretary General of Junts per Catalunya, Jordi Sánchez (d), at the meeting in Alcarràs (Lleida). Ramon Gabriel (EFE)

Junts per Catalunya will decide on its new leadership in the first fortnight of June, when the ordinary congress will be held in the south of France. And its general secretary, Jordi Sànchez, will not seek re-election in office. The also former leader of the ANC and sentenced in the trial to process who has made both announcements this Saturday during his speech during the national council of the formation of Tàrrega (Lleida). The number two of Carles Puigdemont in the pro-independence party has wanted to send a security message about the future of the party and has asked that the summer meeting be reached with a single agreed list. For this, he has said, “generosity” and thinking beyond “personal agendas” is necessary.

“We will be able to hold a great congress and simultaneously prepare ourselves to win the municipal elections”, assured Sànchez, pardoned in June with the rest of the prisoners last June, thus wanting to address a sector of the formation that did not see fit to open the succession debate in Junts, when it is not even two years old as a party, with an electoral appointment in which it aspires to be the force with the most aldermen and mayors.

The decision to comply with the statutes and hold the congress when appropriate had already been taken last Monday, but the general secretary has reserved for the national council the specificity of the month, the site (measured so that the pro-independence MEPs fleeing from justice Spanish can participate) and, above all, his decision not to seek re-election.

Within Junts, where the only common thing is admiration for Puigdemont, there have always been great internal and sectoral tensions. And the Sànchez leadership has already begun to show signs of fatigue when trying to close the Govern pact with ERC, before the division of how much pressure should be applied to ERC before forming the Executive, those who wanted other elections or a more possible vision by the former members of the extinct Convergència. Sànchez himself has recognized “errors” in the party – without going any further, in the way in which the reform of the Language Policy Law was forged – but he also wanted to show himself satisfied with the progress of a formation “far from the majority of age”.

Sànchez and Puigdemont formed a tandem in the first leadership of the party that garnered 99% and 94% of the vote of the affiliates (56%) in the August 2020 congress. The move to the side of the former leader of the Assembly, has ensured the same, corresponds to the call for “generosity” that to the different sensitivities of the formation to prevent the June appointment from becoming a pressure cooker for the internal struggles that have raised their decibels in recent months.

In his speech, Sànchez directly questioned the former Minister of the Government and Vice President of Junts, Jordi Turull. She has not referred to the presidency of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, another of the candidates to take the reins, although she has launched a message about the renewal “this is not about personal agendas or personal options that supposedly allow us to have minutes of glory. This is about a collective process.” The eyes are once again on Puigdemont, who for the moment has not clarified whether he will stand again for the election as president of Junts or will remain solely with that of the self-styled Consell per la República. A few weeks ago, from Brussels, the former president He assured that when the time came he would do “what is best for the country.”