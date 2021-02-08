This weekend we had bad news regarding the health of the actors Jordi Sánchez, popular, among other works, for his character as Antonio Recio in ‘La que se avecina’, and Quique San Francisco, the veteran comedian who we saw starring in the moving ad for ‘Campofrío’ this Christmas.

The family of Sanchez confirmed through a statement and social networks of the renowned interpreter that He is admitted to the ICU for coronavirus and they ask for “maximum respect and privacy.” “Jordi is evolving favorably”, they say and hope to be able to report on his recovery soon. The co-stars of ‘La que se avecina’ have not hesitated to send her numerous messages of encouragement.

Pablo Chiapella, who plays the character of Amador, sent him: “Maximum strength for my friend and companion in battles.” For his part, Fernando Tejero, Fermín in the series they share, dedicated these words to him: «Come on, Jordi, pretty. Courage, dear friend », accompanying a photograph of the two laughing.

Vanesa Romero, Miren Ibarguren, Cristina Castaño, Loles León, Carlota Boza and Petra Martínez have also reacted to the statement. «Sweetheart! That you vent this in a flash, huh? Quick recovery, amore! Millions of kisses », Loles dedicated to him, while Petra Martínez, Doña Fina in ‘La que se avecina’, sent him all her love. “With all the strength you have, you’re in nothing like a rose,” he added.

The actor Víctor Palermo, who plays Alba, Recio’s daughter in fiction, accompanied a photo in which he hugs and kisses his partner saying: «All the kisses and strength in the world, friend, wanting to hug you tight soon. T’estime ». For her part, the young Carlota Rivas, (the minicuqui), also sent her a lot of strength. But not only his fellow series have sent him their best wishes. Other actors such as Itziar Castro, Pablo Rivero or Edu Soto have joined the messages of encouragement.

Severe, but in recovery



For his part, the renowned comedian Quique San Francisco has been admitted since January 7 for severe bilateral pneumonia that, however, it is of bacterial origin and that, therefore, according to its representative, has nothing to do with covid-19. His condition is serious, although he remains conscious, without sedation, and the prognosis is hopeful since his medical team is confident in his recovery. The 65-year-old comedian is hospitalized at the San Carlos Clinic in Madrid.

The artist has been suffering from health problems for years and it is not the first time that he goes through a complicated trance, since in 2002 he suffered a serious motorcycle accident after which he feared for his life, and which kept him in a wheelchair for a year . In addition, the actor himself has recognized his excesses with alcohol and drugs on different occasions.