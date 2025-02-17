Jordi Roca and his sweet hype were the guests star of David Broncano in his first program of the week of The revolt. The pastry maker, considered one of the best in the world, did not get rid of Broncano’s rigor: How much money has in the bank.

Question that was answered with a sense of humor by rock: “About 9 or 10 million … of pesetas.”

Roca has signed up for his ‘colleague’, Karlos Arguiñano, as one of the most “lined” and that more money has had to earn for his enormous amount of activities: television, books, his own restaurant …

Jordi Roca went to the program to present The book he has written with his nephews Marc and Martín Roca: The fridge full, nothing is thrown here.

The recreation made for the program, specifically, with a mixture of sweet products inside, “a chaos”, raised Broncano’s comment. “How this smells,” he salivated.

The favorite rock dish? Broncano asked him. “I started cooking with twenty, they are survival dishes,” I valued on some classics such as tomato and sausage paste. Roca acknowledged that he likes to take industrial chucheías. “I have tried everything. Sometimes inspires us,” He said before being incredulous for cochinillas that are used as preservatives for any of these products.