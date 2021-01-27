The national men’s handball coach, Jordi Ribera, was “very happy” to get this Wednesday the pass to the semifinals of the World Cup that is being played in Egypt, “a very important result for the team and for Spanish handball.”

“I am very happy to go to the semifinals. The truth is that it was a very difficult game and I want to congratulate the sacrifice and effort of the team throughout the 60 minutes to achieve a very important result for the team and for handball. Spanish, “he noted riverbank after the game.

The Catalan saw “a very intense game” and with two times “very different at stake”, with a first half in which they played “well”. “It was very attractive, and we played intelligently and effectively,” celebrated the coach.

Instead, in the second there was “a lot of tension and with many errors in attack”. “Fortunately, Rodrigo (Corrales) has been very goodAs well as the defensive work and we have been able to solve that moment of offensive difficulty that we have had that was also logical, “he said.

“In the second half we could have acquired another goal of advantage, but we are in a quarter-final against a great team and great players, and it does not detract from everything that has happened,” said the coach.