Everything in the life of Jordi Ribera handball oozes. Even the town where he was born in 1963, the Girona municipality of Sarrià de Ter, breathes the essences of this sport on all four sides. With just over 5,000 inhabitants, the birthplace of the Spanish coach boasts the Unió Esportiva Sarrià, a club that currently plays in the Silver Honor Division, the second category of Spanish handball, and which takes great care of its youth tradition. ‘Poble, passió, handbol’ (People, passion, handball), reads the motto of the institution. A symbol.

There the young Ribera began to carve out his particular libretto about the sport of 40×20. He was just 26 years old when the doors of first-rate handball were opened to him for the first time. It was in Eibar, in the Get on, where he trained between 1989 and 1992, before packing his bags and embarking on the adventure of directing the Galdar, a fundamental project to understand his development as a coach.

In the north of the island of Gran Canaria it became a classic of the Asobal League benches for more than a decade, marked with the highest levels in the club’s history. Throughout eleven campaigns of uninterrupted presence in the highest category, the Gran Canaria team was feared in its pavilion and even reached a fourth place in the 2000-01 academic year, a milestone that opened the doors of Europe for the season next. Ribera cultivated her own style of play and passion for working with young people and discovering new talents. One of them, Dani Sarmiento, today serves as a central veteran of the Hispanics.

Throughout eleven campaigns of uninterrupted presence in the highest category, Jordi Ribera’s Gáldar was feared in its pavilion and even reached a fourth place in the 2000-01 academic year.



That beautiful story of Gáldar ended abruptly in the summer of 2003, with the club’s disappearance due to financial problems. Unfortunately, a too common trauma in Spanish handball, and the hardest years had not yet arrived. Jordi Ribera then continued his Asobal journey on the bench of a historic, the Bidasoa de Irún, a true European champion in 1995 who then began a period of lean cows that soon after would end with the bones of the Artaleku club in the Silver Honor Division. Barely a year in Gipuzkoan lands and in search of new distant horizons, another classic in so many Spanish handball professionals.

Then another fundamental stage was opened to understand his figure, that of the development of Latin American handball. First with the Argentina team, from 2004 to 2005, and then in Brazil, a sleeping giant that the professor from Sarrià endowed with a methodology that today allows him to look face to face with teams from the old continent then light years away. And it is that Ribera is not simply a trainer to use. In Brazil He traveled the abysmal distances that separate some of the states of the country in search of talent and advised the leaders of the national federation to create a suitable structure for this sport.

In Brazil he traveled the abysmal distances that separate some of the country’s states in search of talent.



Only the call of a great separated him from a project to which he dedicated himself body and soul for years. The call of the Ademar de Leon In the summer of 2007, after Manolo Cadenas left for Barça, much more than just a coach, it was to intimidate anyone, since it meant trying to fill a void difficult to assume. However, the calm man ended up conquering all the numerous and demanding Leonese fans in four seasons that left the team’s regular presence in the Champions League and what so far is the club’s last title: the Asobal Cup 2009.

The great opportunity



In 2012 he resumed his work at the head of the Brazilian team, generating more and more level players for European handball. However, the best was yet to come. Again replacing Cadenas, as in the Ademar. In 2016, after the trauma of being left out of the Rio Games, the Spanish team sought the help of the methodical man.

He changed history in the European Championship in Croatia, with the first continental gold from Spain and repeated the crown in 2020, a success only within the reach of the intractable Sweden of the nineties.



Three decades of career, of continuous improvement and learning, given his great opportunity, the challenge of guiding Hispanics in the Olympic cycle to Tokyo’20. He could not win a medal at the World Cup in France in 2017, the first touchstone on the national bench. They fell in the quarterfinals against Croatia, but a year later, history changed in the Croatian European Championship, with the Spain’s first continental gold after four painful endings lost. He repeated the crown in 2020, a success only within the reach of the intractable Sweden of the nineties, but again he had the thorn of falling at the gates of the medals in the World Cup in Germany and Denmark 2019. With the suspension of the Tokyo Games , the third World Championship of the Ribera era was a kind of revalidation.

With a still important base of the world champions in 2013, Raúl Entrerríos, Sarmiento, Cañellas, Viran Morros, Gdeón Guardiola, Maqueda or Ariño, and new stars such as goalkeepers Pérez de Vargas y Corrales, Dujshebaev, Dani and Álex, o Ferrán Solé, Egypt 2021 was the perfect opportunity to win the long-awaited World Cup medal. The penultimate dream fulfilled by Jordi Ribera. He patient man, always with a leisurely instruction, with an analysis that goes further, looks askance at Tokyo in pursuit of Olympic glory.