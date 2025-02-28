Jordi Puntí, author of ‘Confeti’: “For people over 40 years in the US, Xavier Cugat is a myth”

The appointment with the writer Jordi Puntí, by express desire of him, is at the entrance of the Palace Hotel (formerly Ritz) in Barcelona; The last house of the musician, orchestra director, cartoonist and actor of the Hollywood Golden Xavier Cugat. Born in 1900 in Girona, the musician grew up in Havana until the age of 15 and lived between Manhattan and Los Angeles thereafter. He did it under the artistic name of CUGAT In New York and CUGUIEas Fred Astaire baptized him, in Hollywood film studios.

The interview takes place in the stools of the cocktail bar, the same as Cugat used to observe the Barcelona life and try to discover some beauty to launch to stardom or, in its last years, to make him a secretary. We look at some of his drawings that look hanging on the walls of the bar: a cartoon of Julio Iglesias, another from Dalí and, above, one of Elvis.

“Today you can find yours in Wallapop for 50 euros,” says Puntí, who has just published in Spanish Confetti (Anagrama, 2025), an endearing vintage novel that he calls as “an antibiography” by Xavier Cugat. The Proa publishing house launched, under the same title, in 2023 its original edition in Catalan, which won the premi Sant Jordi of that year.

A jealous pathological

He exposes Puntí, once sitting in the Cugat del Palace room, the reasons that led him to draw this novel review to Cugat’s life through the figure of a narrator who is both a character of the story. A New York Jewish journalist who is establishing with the famous artist a professional relationship that becomes increasingly personal, without ever becoming friendship, and that will be maintained throughout the life of CUGUIE.





This literary artifact serves the author to become a privileged witness of much of the 90 years that Cugat lived, living more to be able to tell them and, sometimes, given his status as a journalist, to give a first person voice to some of his four women. Especially Abe Lane, who wrote a devastating book telling his years with the musician. Under this light, he recounts some of the episodes of Lane’s work to expose how Cugat showed in some moments of his life, especially when aging, attitudes of a toxic machismo, on the edge of abuse.

“Today Xavier Cugat would be more than canceled,” says the novelist. And while he asks to interpret the author of Perfidy Under the light of his time, he says that over the years he became a jealous pathological, especially the greater the age difference with his women and more famous they became, while he felt he stopped being fashionable as a character. “When starting with Abe Lane, the poster highlighted the Xavier Cugat Orchestra, but a year she was who headed the ads, leaving the orchestra only as an accompaniment,” I illustrates Puntí to highlight how Cugat had to adapt to continue in the candlestick.

That Rolls Royce parked on the sidewalk of the Ritz

“I have always been interested in the lives that travel between different countries. People who have to make the effort to adapt to another culture. It is something that I already touched in Lost suitcases (Salamandra, 2010), where he described the life of some Spanish truckers of the 70s who worked carrying furniture throughout Western Europe and saw the differences existing with Franco’s Spain, ”says the novelist, who adds that Cugat was also a migrant, first in Cuba and then in the United States.





“On the other hand, for me Cugat is a memory of childhood, when I went down with my parents to Barcelona and back to Manlleu, we went ahead of the Ritz and was that roller royce convertible,” he continues. “Then my father pointed it out and said: ‘That is Xavier Cugat’s car,” he adds to emphasize that for him, Cugat was a mythical figure since childhood.

“A third reason for writing Confetti, It was that I read his memoirs as a young man and I was fascinated, ”he added. With this idea in the head, Puntí got a New York Public Library scholarship to study the figure of the Girona musician. A year locked in the building attached to Bryan Park was spent, consulting magazines and newspapers of the time.

Cugatian antibiography

“I discovered then, to my surprise, that many of the things Cugat told in their memoirs were inaccurate or directly false,” he reveals. Hence, you wanted to make Confetti A kind of “Cugatian antibiography” where amending the stories that used to invent.

“It does not seem true that he saved Sinatra from the claws of a gangster who wanted to kill him; Nor that it was he who launched his career, nor that of Dean Martin or Jerry Lewis, although these two worked a lot of young people with him, ”he says to illustrate the Cagatiana inventiveness.





But Confetti He also denies the myth that Cugat died ruined and leaving a huge debt in the Ritz. “No one has been confirmed to me and, in addition, Cugat left assets in Testament to his brother Enric,” says Puntí, who also quotes the royalties of the discs, which continued to sell at a good pace at least until the change of the century. He does not affirm that his first wife was the famous Cuban singer Rita Montaner. A woman she certainly met in her youth, but who, attending to the age of both since one resided in New York and the other in Havana, seems impossible to establish a romantic relationship.

Cugat, Catalan of childhood but 100% American

What Cugat’s writer stands out is that he composed Sinatra a beautiful song for one of his first albums, My Shwal (My Chal)in which at the beginning the bars of an old song of Catalan cradle, Deu Quan’s Mare was Xiqueta. But he maintains that these details reaffirm that Cugat was “Catalan of childhood, of family memories, but for the rest it was 100% American.”

“A Catalan of the beautiful Ampurdán spoke,” says Puntí, who immediately clarifies that until the 80s he never lived in Catalonia or hardly visited her until Franco’s death, “although he came to live in Italy with Abe Lane.” Was it anti -Franco? The novelist is inclined to believe that he was not a supporter of the regime, but he didn’t care much about the excesses of Franco.

“In the year 34 he makes a concert at the Waldorf Astoria of tribute to the Republic,” but he had no more gestures, according to Punti. However, in one of his return to the end of Franco, he released in an interview a very significant phrase what the nationality that he felt his: “The United States has left a lot of money to Spain to progress, so I have come to win a little to take him back home.”

An American myth

“For people over 30 or 40 years in the United States, Cugat is a myth; For the millennials, on the other hand, it is someone completely unknown, ”he reveals on the importance of the character who, according to the author of Confetti“He ended up eating the intimate person, someone who barely knows anything.” “Peluquín, which recommended Bing Crosby, and Chihuahua next to the big, define a personal brand that he extends media and that shows that he was a visionary of modern advertising,” Puntí believes.





In Confetti Another famous Catalan orchestra director, Enric Madriguera, with a very parallel life to Cugat’s: “He was born in Cuba and emigrated to the United States, where he made fortune as an ambassador to Afrolatine music and died in 1973.” It is not the only case of Cuban musician of Catalan origin who triumphed in the Big Apple. Puntí explains this phenomenon because those young Cubans knew the African and Latin rhythms well and they could touch them, but they had the advantage of being white, something fundamental in the very racist United States of that time.





In this way, Cugat, Madriguera and some other creators imported the rhythms and sounds of the Caribbean and sweetly for the taste of the American public, mostly Protestant and Anglo -Saxon. “Surely thanks to them, today’s Latin artists have had a path to the most direct success,” Puntí says, although he clarified that “among the Cuban musicians of their time, what Cugat was done was frowned upon.” He explains that the legendary bongosero Chano Pozo threw pests from Catalan and, in a meeting after a concert, the saxophonist Paquito D’Ansto released him by mentioning Cugat: “Too much sugar.”

Beyond the fascinating life of this great American myth of the twentieth century called Francisco de Asís Javier Cugat Mingall de Bru and Deulofu, known as Xavier Cugat, simply Cugat or CUGUIE For Hollywood’s friends, Confetti It is a novel that deserves to be read for the exuberant and vibrant chronic that Jordi Puntí is some time ago, the first half of the twentieth century. A few years in which, in addition to an empire, the United States was the melting pot of numerous musical tendencies that finally merged into what we call global rhythms. The jazz, the swing, the mambo, the cha-cha-cha, the rumba, the conga … all sounded when Cugat gave the order with his baton.